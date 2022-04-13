STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Raja Singh’s provocative song lands him in trouble

As the video of Raja Singh went viral, police swung into action and registered a suo moto case against him at Shahinayathgunj police station in the city.

Goshamahal BJP MLA T Raja Singh said the CM is reminded of SC, ST, and BCs only when there is a byelection.

Goshamahal BJP MLA T Raja Singh (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A case has been registered against the BJP MLA from Goshamahal, Hyderabad for making provocative comments during a rally on the occasion of Sri Rama Navami in Hyderabad on Sunday. The comments were in the form of a song. While attending the rally, Raja Singh sang to the music and as crowds cheered, he sang this song.

As the video of Raja Singh went viral, police swung into action and registered a suo moto case against him at Shahinayathgunj police station in the city. He was booked under Sections 153A, 295A, 504 and 505 of the IPC. 

Police said when the Shobha Yatra reached Begum Bazar Chatri, Raja Singh sang a song in Hindi and also addressed the devotees, making statements which were provocative in nature and with an intent to promote enmity and hatred between different religious communities.

