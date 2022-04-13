STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Relief for ryots: Telangana to procure all Rabi paddy

After a prolonged battle with the Central government over the issue of procurement of Rabi paddy, the State government has finally decided to come to the rescue of farmers

Published: 13th April 2022 02:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2022 02:55 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image of rabi paddy cultivation.

Representational image of rabi paddy cultivation.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government has announced that it will purchase the entire stock of Rabi paddy from State farmers. Purchasing centres will be opened in the next two to three days for the purpose. The State Cabinet took a decision to this effect during its meeting on Tuesday. 

After a prolonged battle with the Central government over the issue of procurement of Rabi paddy, the State government has finally decided to come to the rescue of farmers. As the percentage of broken grain after processing Rabi paddy tends to be high, the Cabinet constituted a four-member committee headed by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to conduct a study on minimising the loss of broken rice which is estimated to be around Rs 3,000 core. 

“We are giving crores of rupees in subsidies to the farmers. We have decided to bear the loss of around Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000 crore,” Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao told reporters after the Cabinet meeting. “A 100 kg of Kharif paddy would give 67 kg of rice. But 100 kg of Rabi paddy would give only 35 kg of rice. The loss for the remaining 30 kg would be borne by the State government,” he said.  He alleged that the Central government, which waived off Rs 10.5 lakh crore loans of industrialists, was unwilling to bear the loss of Rs 3,000 crore of 60 lakh farmers of Telangana. 

“We have thoroughly exposed the Central government by organising a dharna in Delhi on Monday,” Rao said. The CM also lashed out at the Centre for asking the State governments to reduce the taxes on petrol and diesel. “It is clear that the Centre will increase fuel prices and pocket money while the States suffer financial losses by decreasing the taxes,” he lamented.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rabi paddy Paddy procurement K Chandrasekhar Rao
India Matters
Back to the present, almost 13 years after his disappearance, Musahar stepped into his home again on Tuesday, much to the disbelief of everyone in Buxar’s Khilafatpur village.
Mother’s belief comes true, man back home after 12 years in Karachi jail
Wards that resemble prison cells are where patients are housed in Government Mental Health Centre at Oolampara in Thiruvananthapuram
At this old Kerala mental hospital, patients live like prisoners, in filth
Damaged e-toilets inside Biju Patnaik park in Bhubaneswar | Express
E-toilets in Bhubaneswar worth crores rot in open
Villagers of Manaveli-Punathikari, Thanneermukkom, removing silt from a brook to prevent waterlogging | Express
Residents show way to save Kerala's Kuttanad from flooding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp