STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana Cabinet approves abolition of GO 111

CM announces panel tasked to ensure pollution doesn’t impact reservoirs and rivers, green zones and master plans 

Published: 13th April 2022 04:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2022 04:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Cabinet on Tuesday accorded approval to abolish GO 111 which gives protection to the twin drinking water reservoir cum dams - Himayathsagar and Osmansagar. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announced this in a press meet on Tuesday.

Rao also announced that a committee headed by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and members of the TS Pollution Control Board would be constituted and tasked to ensure pollution doesn’t impact the drinking water reservoirs and rivers Musi and Esa.“Green Zones will be declared and master plans will be implemented,” the Chief Minister said.

With this one announcement, the protection awarded to the catchment areas of the two reservoirs 26 years ago has now been lifted. GO 111 was first issued on March 8, 1996, with intention of conserving the twin reservoirs from pollution. Eventually in 2000, after an oil company tried to set up a unit near the Osmansagar reservoir dam, activists approached the Supreme Court which also upheld the GO.

The GO has since then on paper banned certain kinds of intensive construction activities within a 10 km radius of the reservoirs. Activists, however, note that over the years, encroachments have come up even within the lake with no action from the government.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GO 111 Himayathsagar and Osmansagar
India Matters
Back to the present, almost 13 years after his disappearance, Musahar stepped into his home again on Tuesday, much to the disbelief of everyone in Buxar’s Khilafatpur village.
Mother’s belief comes true, man back home after 12 years in Karachi jail
Wards that resemble prison cells are where patients are housed in Government Mental Health Centre at Oolampara in Thiruvananthapuram
At this old Kerala mental hospital, patients live like prisoners, in filth
Damaged e-toilets inside Biju Patnaik park in Bhubaneswar | Express
E-toilets in Bhubaneswar worth crores rot in open
Villagers of Manaveli-Punathikari, Thanneermukkom, removing silt from a brook to prevent waterlogging | Express
Residents show way to save Kerala's Kuttanad from flooding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp