Telangana High Court restricts police from interfering in civil dispute

The Court made it clear that the police will proceed only to investigate the criminal cases against the parties, but that they will not have anything to do with the civil dispute. 

Published: 13th April 2022 04:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2022 04:04 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice Kanneganti Lalitha of Telangana High Court on Tuesday directed the police not to interfere in the civil dispute relating to King Koti Palace and also directed the Government Pleader (Home) to file a counter. The writ petition filed by Neeharika Infrastructure Pvt Ltd complained that the police and antisocial elements at the instance of Sukesh Gupta, Jeweller and Arjun Amla, director of Iris Hospitality, have created disturbance at the Nazri Bagh Palace premises on Monday.

