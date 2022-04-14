Ecstatic over removal of GO 111 Konda breaks 100 coconuts, says 900 later

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ecstatic over the removal of GO 111, former Chevella MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy broke 100 coconuts at Kanakamamidi temple in Moinabad. However, he urged the government to address all the legal issues, apart from compensating the farmers who had sold their land at throwaway price.

Vishweshwar Reddy who had earlier made a promise that he would break 1,000 coconuts in KCR’s name on Wednesday said that he was breaking 100 coconuts. The remaining 900, he would break after the committee (being headed by Chief Secretary, Somesh Kumar) comes up with a report on the matter.

“GO 111 After 8 years... After many farmers sold lands... After investors bought lands... After son got stay orders... After many farmhouses acquired... KC Rao finally revokes GO 111... My 1,000 coconuts are ready,” he had tweeted after the TRS government’s decision.

Later, with an image of him breaking coconuts, Vishweshwar Reddy again tweeted, “There is a lot of suspicion, but I gave the benefit of doubt to KCRao. At Kanakamamidi Hilltop Venkateshwara Swamy Temple. I broke 100 coconuts. 900 coconuts after we know he is not going to cheat once again & fights any legal battles that may arise,” he said.