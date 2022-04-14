GO 111 lifting is a good sign, says TS Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that a committee headed by the Chief Secretary would ensure the protection of the twin reservoirs, Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy on Wednesday said that revocation of GO 111 was a good sign. She said that GO 111 was a hindrance to the development of the areas it covered, with no chance to even dig borewells or take up excavation of dirt wells.

“Some people are levelling allegations that the GO was revoked for political gains. The lands outside the perimeter of GO 111 are valued in crores while those covered by the GO are not worth even lakhs. It was a curse for 84 villages,” she said.

Sabitha said that BJP state president Bandi Sanjay was airing his views only with an eye on political benefits while he had no empathy for the people of the 84 villages who had been suffering. Meanwhile, a festive atmosphere was visible in the 84 villages that were covered by GO 111. Some villagers offered milk to portraits of the Chief Minister for deciding to revoke the GO.

They said that they would remain forever indebted to the Chief Minister. The villages reverberated with ‘Jai KCR’ slogans. TRS leader Karthik Reddy thanked the Chief Minister on behalf of the people of the villages for taking the decision as promised.

