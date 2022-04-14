STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Paddy procurement: Control rooms in all Telangana districts

Somesh Kumar directed the officials to make elaborate arrangements for the procurement of paddy and wanted the district Collectors to open the purchasing centres immediately.

HYDERABAD: Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Wednesday directed Collectors to set up special control rooms in their respective districts to monitor paddy procurement on a daily basis, while a state-level control room will be set up in Hyderabad. With the government’s decision to purchase the entire paddy produced by the farmers in the Rabi season, the Chief Secretary conducted a teleconference with Collectors, Additional Collectors and officials of the Agriculture, Marketing and Civil Supplies departments and took stock of the situation in the districts. 

Somesh Kumar directed the officials to make elaborate arrangements for the procurement of paddy and wanted the district Collectors to open the purchasing centres immediately. He also directed the Collectors, Additional Collectors and other senior officials to visit at least four paddy purchasing centres daily. The number of purchasing centres would be more than those set up last year. The government would purchase the paddy after paying a minimum support price of Rs 1,960 per quintal.

