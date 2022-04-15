25-yr-old daughter of ex-MLA hangs self

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: The 25-year-old daughter of Tati Venkateswarlu, former Aswaraopet MLA and TRS constituency in-charge, reportedly died by suicide at their residence in Sarapaka village of Burgampahad mandal of Bhadradri Kothagudem district, on Thursday. The victim Tati Mahalaxmi had completed her MBBS degree from a private medical college in Karimnagar last year and was preparing for the PG exam.

In his complaint, Venkateswarlu said that Mahalaxmi had failed to secure a PG seat last time and was upset over it, which could have led to the suicide. However, the atmosphere is rife with rumours, and many say that the former MLA was forcing his daughter to get married and that they had been quarrelling over the same for the past few months.

After her mother passed away in 2015, she used to live with a domestic worker at their house, while her brother lived in Hyderabad. Her father would also be away, most of the time, due to political programmes.

Mahalaxmi was found hanging from a ceiling fan in her room. They informed the police and Venkateswarlu. She was rushed to hospital, where the doctors confirmed that she was dead.