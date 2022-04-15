Pugmarks of big cat found in Mahabubabad, forest department intensifies patrolling

By Express News Service

MAHABUBABAD: The pugmarks of a tiger were found in the Adi Lakshmipuram forest area situated in Kothaguda mandal of Mahabubabad district on Thursday. After being alerted by locals, forest officials visited the spot and took samples of the big cat’s pugmarks. The patrolling was also intensified in the Guduru and Kothaguda forest areas. Speaking to the media, Kothaguda Forest Range Officer (FRO) Md Wajahath said they have asked the villagers to not take their cattle to the forest for grazing.

Apart from this, the locals have also been cautioned against venturing out at night, and if any emergency situation arises, they must inform the local police or revenue officials before going out, he added. The forest officer stated that the tiger is likely to come by the waterbodies to have a sip of water in the summer, so they have also asked the villagers to stay away from them. Two teams were deployed and camera traps were also installed to identify the movement of the tiger in the forest area, he added.