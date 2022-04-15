STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana gets none of 22 new IT parks across country

The State has not figured in the list for setting up 22 new Software Technology Parks of India This was revealed by Union Minister of State for IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar in Lok Sabha recently. 

Published: 15th April 2022 04:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2022 04:20 AM   |  A+A-

IT Industry, e-commerce sector

Representational Image. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana has been expanding its IT sector to tier-2 and tier-3 cities to decentralise IT sector, encouraging companies to establish facilities where skilled talent and adequate infrastructure facilities are available. Despite that, the State has not figured in the list for setting up 22 new Software Technology Parks of India (STPI). This was revealed by Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar in Lok Sabha recently. 

Dileep Konatham, Director of Digital Media, posted the list of 22 new STPI on social media. He alleged that the Centre was discriminating against Telangana by not sanctioning a single STPI for the State that stood as a care-of address for IT-based services in the country.

As many as 62 STPIs have already been setup across the country till date two of which are in Telangana — one in Hyderabad and an STPI sub-centre in Warangal. The IT firms in Telangana have already been started operations in Khammam, Warangal, and Karimnagar districts. The government is in the process of setting up the necessary infrastructure in Siddipet, Mahabubnagar, Nizamabad and Nalgonda as well. 

“STPIs are being established in States where there has been no development in the IT sector. Telangana has not only emerged a primary hub for big IT service providers but is also rapidly developing IT infrastructure in rural areas to create employment opportunities there as well,” Dileep told Express. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Software Technology Parks of India IT Park
India Matters
Police said illegal encroachments at sensitive spots are being removed (Photo | Special arrangement)
After MP, now bulldozer crackdown on illegal shops of riot accused in Gujarat's Khambat
SP Vijaya Rao inspecting the court premises in Nellore after the theft was reported | Express
‘Proof’ in forgery case Involving AP Agriculture Minister stolen from court
A still from 'KGF: Chapter 2' (Photo| Cinema Express)
KGF: Chapter 2 shatters box office records
Communal violence broke out in Rajasthan's Karauli. (Photo | Hamza Khan Twitter)
Meet Madhulika Singh: The woman who saved 15 men from angry mob in Rajasthan's Karauli

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp