Telangana gets none of 22 new IT parks across country

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana has been expanding its IT sector to tier-2 and tier-3 cities to decentralise IT sector, encouraging companies to establish facilities where skilled talent and adequate infrastructure facilities are available. Despite that, the State has not figured in the list for setting up 22 new Software Technology Parks of India (STPI). This was revealed by Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar in Lok Sabha recently.

Dileep Konatham, Director of Digital Media, posted the list of 22 new STPI on social media. He alleged that the Centre was discriminating against Telangana by not sanctioning a single STPI for the State that stood as a care-of address for IT-based services in the country.

As many as 62 STPIs have already been setup across the country till date two of which are in Telangana — one in Hyderabad and an STPI sub-centre in Warangal. The IT firms in Telangana have already been started operations in Khammam, Warangal, and Karimnagar districts. The government is in the process of setting up the necessary infrastructure in Siddipet, Mahabubnagar, Nizamabad and Nalgonda as well.

“STPIs are being established in States where there has been no development in the IT sector. Telangana has not only emerged a primary hub for big IT service providers but is also rapidly developing IT infrastructure in rural areas to create employment opportunities there as well,” Dileep told Express.