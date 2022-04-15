TRS facilitated Akbar acquittal, framed Raja Singh, alleges Bandi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay on Thursday announced that the BJP would reopen the alleged hate speech case against Akbaruddin Owaisi, from which he has been acquitted on Wednesday if it comes to power in Telangana.

Addressing a public meeting in Alampur temple town of Jogulamba Gadwal district from where he launched the second phase of his Praja Sangrama Yatra on Thursday, Sanjay said that on one hand the State government did not submit evidence that would have gotten Akbar the conviction, and on the other hand it has ‘framed’ BJP MLA T Raja Singh on charges of making a hate speech while participating in the Shobha Yatra on the occasion of Sri Rama Navami in Hyderabad.

“That person (Akbar) had insulted our Hindu gods and goddesses and questioned why we celebrate festivals every other week. It is because Hinduism is a religion which finds divinity in the entire existence — in a dog, in a snake, in a tree and in the rivers,” Sanjay stated.

Wondering why some people were not taking pride in Hinduism being their religion, he said that BJP would never shy away from reiterating over and over again that it is the only party that would work to protect the interests of Hindus who form 80 per cent of the population in Telangana.

Though he didn’t criticise the State government for giving flexibility in the work schedule to Muslims during the holy month of Ramzan by issuing orders, Sanjay questioned why the State government couldn’t do the same for Hindus going on Hanuman, Ayyappa or Shiva deeksha. He assured that the BJP would do so if voted to power. Sanjay also promised reconstruction of Jogulamba Bala Brahmeswaralayam in Alampur, and officially celebrate Dasara festivities.

Accusing the Congress of creating obstructions at every level to Ambedkar’s rise by ensuring his defeat in the parliamentary elections, the BJP MP said that in Telangana, none other than Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has been repeatedly insulting the Bharat Ratna awardee by not attending his birth or death anniversary events. Sanjay claimed that it was the BJP that had conferred upon him the country’s highest honour and has been developing the five places which were connected with Babasaheb’s legacy as ‘Panchteerth.’

He called upon the people of Telangana to demolish the “fortress of the TRS”, as the family of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had not only failed to fulfil the promises made to the people of Telangana but “has cheated the entire society by working against the aspirations of Telangana martyrs and the people”.Earlier during the day, Sanjay garlanded a portrait of Ambedkar at the BJP party office in Nampally, from where he went to offer his prayers at Jogulamba temple in Alampur before resuming his 30-day padayatra.