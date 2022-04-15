Vaisakhi celebrated with religious fervour

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Recitation of Gurbani Kirtans by renowned Ragi Jathas (preachers), carrying Sri Guru Granth Sahib on a palanquin, taking out of a colourful Nagar Keertan and display of Gatka skills by Sikh youths and serving of Guru ka Langar (free food) marked the 323rd Khalsa Panth Foundation Day celebrations popularly known as Vaisakhi festival on Thursday. The festival was celebrated on a large scale by the Sikh community of Telangana with gaiety and devotion under the aegis of Gurudwara Saheb Ameerpet, Hyderabad.

Prabhandak Committee of Gurudwara Saheb Ameerpet, president S Bhagender Singh, general secretary S Surender Singh said that the major attraction of the celebrations was held at Sri Guru Gobind Singhji playground, Ameerpet organised under the aegis of the Prabhandak Committee Gurudwara Saheb Ameerpet, where a large number of Sikh devotees and other community faiths participated in the “Vishaal Deewan” (Mass Congregation).

The congregation began on Thursday morning and continued till the evening. It was marked by the recitations of Holy Gurubani kirtans (holy hymns) by the renowned Ragi Jathas (religious preachers) who were specially invited from various parts of the country for the important occasion.Bhai Pyara Singhji (Sirthale Wale), Bhai Gurmeet Singhji Shant (Delhi), Bhai Veer Singh and others rendered Gurbani kirtans which stressed imbibing the higher values of life in our day to day to living.

The preachers called upon the devotees to follow the teachings of Guru Granth Sahib which stand for national integration. communal harmony, brotherhood and peace to the whole humanity. After the culmination of the congregation, the traditional Guru-ka-Langar (free community kitchen) prepared specially by the devotees was served to all the devotees.

Colourful Nagar Keertan

Later, on Thursday evening, a mass colourful Nagar Keertan (holy procession) was taken out from Gurudwara Saheb Ameerpet and passed through the main corridors of Greenlands, Begumpet, Punjagutta and returned back to Gurudwara Saheb Ameerpet in the evening. Guru Granth Sahebji was carried on a beautifully decorated vehicle along with “Nishaan Saheban” from all gurudwaras across the state during the procession. Shabad kirtans were rendered by the Keerthani jathas. Sikh youths performed “Gatka’’ exercises with their swords, sharp blunt weapons and other skills by Kalgidhar Dashmesh Jatha.