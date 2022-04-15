STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Vaisakhi celebrated with religious fervour

The festival was celebrated on a large scale by the Sikh community of Telangana with gaiety and devotion under the aegis of Gurudwara Saheb Ameerpet, Hyderabad.

Published: 15th April 2022 03:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2022 03:55 AM   |  A+A-

A Sikh youth displays Gatka skills on Thursday; (right) worshippers take out a procession to mark the 323rd Khalsa Panth Foundation Day celebrations in Hyderabad | RVK Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Recitation of Gurbani Kirtans by renowned Ragi Jathas (preachers), carrying Sri Guru Granth Sahib on a palanquin, taking out of a  colourful Nagar Keertan and display of Gatka skills by Sikh youths and serving of Guru ka Langar (free food) marked the 323rd Khalsa Panth Foundation Day celebrations popularly known as Vaisakhi festival on Thursday. The festival was celebrated on a large scale by the Sikh community of Telangana with gaiety and devotion under the aegis of Gurudwara Saheb Ameerpet, Hyderabad.

Prabhandak Committee of  Gurudwara Saheb Ameerpet, president S Bhagender Singh, general secretary S Surender Singh said that the major attraction of the celebrations was held at Sri Guru Gobind Singhji playground, Ameerpet organised under the aegis of the Prabhandak Committee Gurudwara Saheb Ameerpet, where a large number of  Sikh devotees and other community faiths participated in the “Vishaal Deewan” (Mass Congregation).

The congregation began on Thursday morning and continued till the evening. It was marked by the recitations of Holy Gurubani kirtans (holy hymns) by the renowned Ragi Jathas (religious preachers) who were specially invited from various parts of the country for the important occasion.Bhai Pyara Singhji (Sirthale Wale), Bhai Gurmeet Singhji Shant (Delhi), Bhai Veer Singh and others rendered Gurbani kirtans which stressed imbibing the higher values of life in our day to day to living. 

The preachers called upon the devotees to follow the teachings of Guru Granth Sahib which stand for national integration. communal harmony, brotherhood and peace to the whole humanity. After the culmination of the congregation, the traditional Guru-ka-Langar (free community kitchen) prepared specially by the devotees was served to all the devotees.

Colourful Nagar Keertan 

Later, on Thursday evening, a mass colourful Nagar Keertan (holy procession) was taken out from Gurudwara Saheb Ameerpet and passed through the main corridors of Greenlands, Begumpet, Punjagutta and returned back to Gurudwara Saheb Ameerpet in the evening. Guru Granth Sahebji was carried on a beautifully decorated vehicle along with “Nishaan Saheban” from all gurudwaras across the state during the procession. Shabad kirtans were rendered by the Keerthani jathas. Sikh youths performed “Gatka’’ exercises with their swords, sharp blunt weapons and other skills by Kalgidhar Dashmesh Jatha.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vaisakhi
India Matters
Police said illegal encroachments at sensitive spots are being removed (Photo | Special arrangement)
After MP, now bulldozer crackdown on illegal shops of riot accused in Gujarat's Khambat
SP Vijaya Rao inspecting the court premises in Nellore after the theft was reported | Express
‘Proof’ in forgery case Involving AP Agriculture Minister stolen from court
A still from 'KGF: Chapter 2' (Photo| Cinema Express)
KGF: Chapter 2 shatters box office records
Communal violence broke out in Rajasthan's Karauli. (Photo | Hamza Khan Twitter)
Meet Madhulika Singh: The woman who saved 15 men from angry mob in Rajasthan's Karauli

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp