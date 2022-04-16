Doing my utmost to prevent attacks on judges, says Chief Justice of India

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Justice of India Justice NV Ramana on Friday said that he was making all-out efforts to fill all the vacancies in the judiciary and improve judicial infrastructure besides addressing the issue of judges’ security.

Speaking at the inaugural of the Telangana State Judicial Officers Conference 2022 here, the CJI asked judicial officers to perform their duties without any fear. “I am aware of the increasing number of physical attacks on judges. I am doing my utmost to prevent such occurrences. I have issued directions to beef up security for judicial officials both inside and outside the courtrooms,” he said.

The CJI advised judicial officers in districts to create a congenial environment for the litigants.“The litigants would be under a lot of stress and we should try to make them feel at ease. Always remember the human aspect in the disputes. It is important to project the human face of the judiciary in your judgements,” he said during the ceremony, which was also attended by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Telangana High Court Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma.

He underscored the need for judicial officers to exercise discretion. “Whenever there is scope you have to use discretion. Sensitise yourself to the vulnerability of the parties, minors, women and persons belonging to weaker sections of society and persons with disability. They might all have different requirements. Treat everyone with respect,” he said. He said that he had recently spoken to the Pay Commission on enhancement of salaries of the judges and that good news was round the corner.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao praised the CJI for increasing the strength of judges in Telangana High Court from 24 to 42. To meet the needs of the judiciary, the government has already sanctioned 780 posts and an additional number of 885 posts. He said that the government will construct new residential quarters for all the 42 judges of the High Court near Durgam Cheruvu for which 30 acres of land has already been identified.

Supreme Court Judge Ramasubramanyam, Law Minister A Indrakaran Reddy, AP High Court Chief Justice Prashanth Kumar Mishra and Telangana High Court senior judge Justice Ujjal Bhuyan were among those present at the inauguration ceremony.