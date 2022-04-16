SMT opens Asia’s largest stent manufacturing facility in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a major boost to medical devices manufacturing and med-tech innovations in the State, Sahajanand Medical Technologies (SMT) has opened Asia’s largest stent manufacturing facility at Medical Devices Park on Friday

IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao officially inaugurated the first phase of SMT Global Hub for Manufacturing and R&D of minimally invasive cardiovascular devices at the Medical Devices

Park.

The facility, which will comprise cardiac stent manufacturing unit and an R&D centre, will be spread over 20 acres and a total of two lakh sqft space will be created in the first phase.SMT is a global leader in manufacturing cardiovascular devices. Once it becomes fully operational, its Hyderabad facility will produce 1.2 million stents and two million catheters per year.

The facility will also boast minimally invasive new age and highly advanced cardiac products like Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI) and Heart Occluders used in patients ranging from the elderly population to paediatrics.

The SMT R&D centre will focus on developing advanced medical products in interventional, structural and endovascular products in the niche domain of cardiology. The manufacturing unit will be instrumental in generating employment opportunities for close to 2,000 people in the State.

In addition to this, the global R&D centre will employ over 300 highly qualified scientists. The facility will give a significant boost to ‘Make in India’ stent manufacturing and reducing India’s dependency on foreign stents, which are imported with heavy duties.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Rama Rao said that over the years Telangana has recognised the medical device segment as a high-potential and high-growth sector, which presents unlimited opportunities and a preferred destination for investment and expansion.

“Today’s inauguration of SMT’s state-of-the-art stent manufacturing and cardiac devices facility is a step towards making available high quality, indigenously made, affordable healthcare products that will be made in Telangana for a global populace,” he said.