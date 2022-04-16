T Harish Rao unveils bust of ex-Institution of Engineers president G Prabhakar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Friday unveiled a bust of the former president of Institution of Engineers (India) G Prabhakar on Friday. The statue was installed in the premises of the Institution of Engineers at Khairatabad. Speaking on the occasion, Harish Rao recalled the services of Prabhakar during the separate Telangana movement.

Prabhakar helped divert Krishna water to Hyderabad and also gave some key points for submitting a report to the Sri Krishna Committee on the irrigation sector, Harish Rao said. The Finance Minister said that he along with former Irrigation adviser R Vidyasagar fought for the separate Telangana state. He said that various programmes would be taken up every year marking the birth anniversary of Prabhakar. Institution of Engineers chairman B Brahma Reddy, former chairman Ramana Naik Banothu and TWRDC chairman V Prakash were present.