STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

T Harish Rao unveils bust of ex-Institution of Engineers president G Prabhakar

 The statue was installed in the premises of the Institution of Engineers at Khairatabad.

Published: 16th April 2022 04:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2022 04:25 AM   |  A+A-

Minister T Harish Rao unveils the bust of G Prabhakar on Friday | vinay madapu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Friday unveiled a bust of the former president of Institution of Engineers (India) G Prabhakar on Friday.  The statue was installed in the premises of the Institution of Engineers at Khairatabad. Speaking on the occasion, Harish Rao recalled the services of Prabhakar during the separate Telangana movement.

Prabhakar helped divert Krishna water to Hyderabad and also gave some key points for submitting a report to the Sri Krishna Committee on the irrigation sector, Harish Rao said. The Finance Minister said that he along with former Irrigation adviser R Vidyasagar fought for the separate Telangana state. He said that various programmes would be taken up every year marking the birth anniversary of Prabhakar.  Institution of Engineers chairman B Brahma Reddy, former chairman Ramana Naik Banothu and TWRDC chairman V Prakash were present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Institution of Engineers T Harish Rao G Prabhakar
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
13 Opposition leaders express concern over recent communal violence, question PM Narendra Modi's 'silence'
AAP's Punjab CM candidate Bhagwant Mann and party supremo Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo| Twitter))
Punjab CM announces 300 units of free power every month
A still from 'KGF: Chapter 2' (Photo| Cinema Express)
KGF: Chapter 2 shatters box office records
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)
India’s labour force shrinks in March

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp