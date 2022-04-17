Madhya Pradesh CM Chouhan hails Telugus in development of MP

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that Telugu people have made a significant contribution in the development of Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said that Telugus are well respected and have blended well with the residents of his State.

During the ‘Telugu Samagam’ event held in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal, Chouhan also praised Telugu people for their achievements in the fields of business, art and literature, observing that Telugu cinema has become a phenomenon which has given a new dimension to filmmaking. “Though we have diversified cultures, our spirit is one and we all belong to one great nation, India,” he said.

The purpose of the event was to bring all the Telugu people under one roof and also to felicitate the people who have contributed to the improvement of art in Telugu language. Renowned Telugu movie artiste Ali, Bhagwad Gita Foundation founder LV Gangadhar Sastry and tribal folk singer Padma Shri Darshanam Mogilaiah were felicitated for their contribution to Telugu art and culture during the event.

Telugu Sangamam, which aims at promoting the richness and heritage of Telugu culture, organised the event in association with Balaji Bhajana Mandali and Telugu Samskrutika Parishad, Bhopal.