Rahul Gandhi to address mega rally in Warangal

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Congress national vice-president Rahul Gandhi will tour Telangana on May 6 and 7, party’s State chief A Revanth Reddy announced on Saturday. He said that Gandhi would address a massive public meeting ‘Rythu Sangharshana Sabha’ at Arts and Science College ground in Warangal on May 6, with primary focus on the agrarian issues. A series of meetings with local leaders in Hyderabad is scheduled on May 7. During the party’s recent Political Affairs Committee (PAC) meeting, which was chaired by AICC Telangana in-charge Manickam Tagore at Indira Bhavan, the leaders focused on strengthening the party at the grassroot level and exposing the TRS.

Discussions on Gandhi’s visit to Telangana and public meeting in Warangal were also held. Gandhi was urged to visit Telangana by Congress leaders during their recent visit to Delhi. Revanth, after chairing a series of meetings with the party leaders, said that the party would be taking up the farmers’ issue seriously, as they were facing massive losses owing to ‘erratic governance’.