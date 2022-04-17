STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Rahul Gandhi to address mega rally in Warangal

Congress national vice-president Rahul Gandhi will tour Telangana on May 6 and 7, party’s State chief A Revanth Reddy announced on Saturday. 

Published: 17th April 2022 02:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2022 02:54 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File photo| AP)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File photo| AP)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Congress national vice-president Rahul Gandhi will tour Telangana on May 6 and 7, party’s State chief A Revanth Reddy announced on Saturday. He said that Gandhi would address a massive public meeting ‘Rythu Sangharshana Sabha’ at Arts and Science College ground in Warangal on May 6, with primary focus on the agrarian issues. A series of meetings with local leaders in Hyderabad is scheduled on May 7. During the party’s recent Political Affairs Committee (PAC) meeting, which was chaired by AICC Telangana in-charge Manickam Tagore at Indira Bhavan, the leaders focused on strengthening the party at the grassroot level and exposing the TRS. 

Discussions on Gandhi’s visit to Telangana and public meeting in Warangal were also held. Gandhi was urged to visit Telangana by Congress leaders during their recent visit to Delhi.  Revanth, after chairing a series of meetings with the party leaders, said that the party would be taking up the farmers’ issue seriously, as they were facing massive losses owing to ‘erratic governance’.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Indian National Congress
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
13 Opposition leaders express concern over recent communal violence, question PM Narendra Modi's 'silence'
AAP's Punjab CM candidate Bhagwant Mann and party supremo Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo| Twitter))
Punjab CM announces 300 units of free power every month
A still from 'KGF: Chapter 2' (Photo| Cinema Express)
KGF: Chapter 2 shatters box office records
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)
India’s labour force shrinks in March

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp