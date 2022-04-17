STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana Health Minister helps medico siblings clear college fee

The duo had bagged good ranks and seats but due to financial crunch could not pay the same, which is when the Minister stepped in and arrangement payment of their fees.  

Published: 17th April 2022 03:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2022 03:04 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao. (File photo | EPS)

Telangana Minister T Harish Rao. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  In a laudable gesture, Health Minister T Harish Rao has helped two siblings from Mulugu district with their medical education fees. The duo had bagged good ranks and seats but due to financial crunch could not pay the same, which is when the Minister stepped in and arrangement payment of their fees.  

The siblings — Shoiab and Sania — got seats in a private medical college in Rangareddy and in Kakatiya Medical college respectively. However, after their father’s death in 2021, they could not afford to pay the fees.

When the matter came to the notice of Harish Rao, Health Minister, he ensured their fees were paid. On Saturday, the siblings along with their mother visited the Minister to express their gratitude.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
T Harish Rao
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
13 Opposition leaders express concern over recent communal violence, question PM Narendra Modi's 'silence'
AAP's Punjab CM candidate Bhagwant Mann and party supremo Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo| Twitter))
Punjab CM announces 300 units of free power every month
A still from 'KGF: Chapter 2' (Photo| Cinema Express)
KGF: Chapter 2 shatters box office records
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)
India’s labour force shrinks in March

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp