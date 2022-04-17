Telangana Health Minister helps medico siblings clear college fee

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a laudable gesture, Health Minister T Harish Rao has helped two siblings from Mulugu district with their medical education fees. The duo had bagged good ranks and seats but due to financial crunch could not pay the same, which is when the Minister stepped in and arrangement payment of their fees.

The siblings — Shoiab and Sania — got seats in a private medical college in Rangareddy and in Kakatiya Medical college respectively. However, after their father’s death in 2021, they could not afford to pay the fees.

When the matter came to the notice of Harish Rao, Health Minister, he ensured their fees were paid. On Saturday, the siblings along with their mother visited the Minister to express their gratitude.