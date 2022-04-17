STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TPCC president denounces detention of Congress workers under Preventive Detention act

Published: 17th April 2022 02:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2022 02:58 AM   |  A+A-

TPCC president A Revanth Reddy (File photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Taking exception to the way Congress workers and activists were being detained under PD (Preventive Detention) Act across Telangana, State Congress chief A Revanth Reddy lashed out at TRS leadership saying such tactics won’t help them survive politically. 

Referring to the instance in Khammam, where a Congress worker was detained, Revanth said that the TRS government was acting in an autocratic way when the Congress was trying to highlight its failures. “Our Khammam leaders are being harassed by being placed under detention for calling out TRS on corruption, misappropriation of funds and incompetency. Minister (Puvvada) Ajay should remember that he will not survive politically for long, with such tactics. Everything they do to our workers shall be payed back,” he said on Twitter.

Meanwhile, he reiterated allegation of ‘rice scam’ being run by the State for the last 8-years. He said such a huge scam couldn’t have been going on for so long without the CM knowing about it. He urged BJP leadership to take up the matter with Centre and pursue a CBI inquiry. “Just imagine the scale of rice scam, when they (men at helm) gulped 1 lakh quintal (of rice) in Nizamabad district alone. Is it possible without the knowledge of KCR? Who is stopping BJP from making a case for CBI inquiry,” he asked in another tweet.

