TRS formation day to be celebrated on April 27

President K Chandrasekhar Rao announced that the party will celebrate formation day celebrations at Hyderabad International Convention Centre in Madhapur on April 27.

TRS flag for representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Chief Minister and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) President K Chandrasekhar Rao announced that the party will celebrate formation day celebrations at Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC) in Madhapur on April 27. He has directed all party leaders and representatives to attend the event. 

The registration of delegates will be held on the day of celebrations. The Chief Minister will hoist the party’s flag at the venue. Later, he will deliver a welcome address and introduce 11 resolutions.  Debates on the resolution will be held during the meeting on the TRS Formation Day.

The party leaders who will participation in TRS Formation Day celebrations include State Cabinet Ministers, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs, MLCs, MLAs, TRS State Executive, Corporation Chairmen, District party unit Presidents, Zilla Parishad Chairmen, DCCB and DCMS Chairmen, Library Presidents, Rythu Bandhu Samithi Chiefs etc will take part in the day long meeting.

