What will TRS do about KCR’s ‘bestie’ Prashant Kishor?

V V Balakrishna By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Now that Prashant Kishor has made it clear that he will lead the Congress election strategy for 2024, the big question is whether the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti will dump him or utilise his services in the Assembly polls. Kishor called on AICC president Sonia Gandhi and senior leaders in Delhi on Saturday and gave a presentation on the strategy for 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The Congress top brass reportedly asked PK to join the party instead of extending services as a strategist.

PK is currently working for the ruling TRS, whose arch rival is the Congress in Telangana. TPCC president A Revanth Reddy has left no stone unturned in targeting Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his family members.

Against this backdrop, it remains to be seen whether KCR will continue to utilise the services of PK or not. If the TRS supremo depends on PK in future too, it will lead to conflict of interests. Rao recently declared that PK had been his best friend for the last seven years. But, if he continues to utilise the services of his “friend” PK, then it will harm the interests of TRS, as PK will also be working for the Congress.

However, during a press conference three weeks ago, Rao said that PK was concerned about the entire nation and trying to bring about a change. Rao also revealed that TRS was utilising the services of PK. “Prashant Kishor is working for the country. Can he not work for Telangana? Telangana is also a part of the country. All of us work together,” Rao had said at the time.

Anti-BJP platform

Of late, some regional parties have been saying that a strong alternative to BJP is not possible without the presence of the Congress. It remains to be seen how KCR, who has decided to take the lead in the country against BJP, will alter his plans. Rao was in touch with leaders of several regional parties including DMK to build an alternative to BJP. Rao also met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin in Chennai in December, 2021. Later, AICC vice-president Rahul Gandhi released MK Stalin’s autobiography in February, 2022.

Interestingly, TPCC chief Revanth Reddy had earlier dismissed advice to PK’s services to ensure that Congress came to power in Telangana. At a public meeting, Revanth Reddy said party workers were sufficient to ensure the Congress’ victory. “PK peekedi yemi ledu (PK cannot do anything),” he had said.