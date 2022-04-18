STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP demands Puvvada’s removal from Cabinet

Bandi Sanjay seeks murder charges against the Minister for his alleged involvement in the death of BJP worker

Published: 18th April 2022 08:31 AM

Telangana Minister for Transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Accusing Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar and 3 Town police of being responsible for death of BJP worker Samineni Sai Ganesh, the party has demanded a judicial enquiry to deliver justice. The party leaders will meet Governor Tamilsai Soundararajan in this regard.BJP State chief sought filing of murder case against those responsible for the death of Sai Ganesh, who died by suicide after being allegedly harassed by TRS leaders and police officers in Khammam.

Sanjay alleged that the police didn’t file case against the accused while Ganesh was undergoing treatment at hospital, where he spoke to media. He said that it was heart-wrenching to know that Ganesh, who was to get married in three weeks and had invited Bandi Sanjay to the wedding, had met such an unfortunate end due to the atrocities of the ruling party.

BJP Kisan Morcha State president Kondapalli Sridhar Reddy and the party’s district president Galla Satyanarayana on Sunday demand ed an enquiry into the role of Ajay Kumar, husband of a corporator Prasanna Kumar and 3 Town police in causing the death. “The Minister and TRS leaders, with support of police, are creating a panic and terror situation among opposition parties. They are planning to suppress opposition leaders and workers in an undemocratic way in the district. Khammam police is behaving like slaves for TRS party and Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar.”

They accused police of ignoring the statement of Sai Ganesh and following the Minister’s script. BJP State committee member S Uday Pratap alleged that Sai Gaensh’s death was not suicide; it was a murder committed by police by beating up the victim and making him consume a pesticide. He said that Sai Ganesh had given names of the Minister and Prasanna Kumar while undergoing treatment, but police have not taken any action.BJP leaders said that they will continue agitation till government takes action against the Minister and removes him from the cabinet. They also demanded that ex-gratia relief of `25 lakh. 

