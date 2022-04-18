KTR defers Khammam visit, cites parliamentary committee meeting

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: The visit of Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao to Khammam, scheduled for Monday, has been postponed.Rama Rao was scheduled to visit the district on April 16 and launch many development activities in Khammam. But due to some reasons, the visit has been postponed to April 18. The district administration and TRS activists had made elaborate arrangements to welcome the Minister.

However, due to the tense situation prevailing in Khammam due to the death of BJP activist Samineni Sai Ganesh, the police reportedly suggested to the Minister to put off his visit till tempers cooled.It is also learnt that the police informed district Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar that if Rama Rao were to visit the district at this point in time, a law and order problem may arise.

However, Rama Rao’s office in Hyderabad said that since the Minister is due to participate in the e-parliamentary committee meeting and other commitments, his visit has been postponed. Khammam ACP B Anjaneyulu said, ‘’We have received information about KTR postponing his visit to Khammam.”

Cops fear law & order situation may arise

