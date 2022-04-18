STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana honour killing: VRO hires goons to murder son-in-law

The body of the victim, identified as Erukala Ramakrishna Goud, was found buried near Kukunoorpalli in Siddipet district. 

Published: 18th April 2022 08:41 AM

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In yet another case of honour killing, a suspended home guard was killed by a supari gang, hired by his father-in-law for marrying his daughter against his wishes. The body of the victim, identified as Erukala Ramakrishna Goud, was found buried near Kukunoorpalli in Siddipet district. 

Ramakrishna went missing on Saturday morning and his wife Bhargavi filed a complaint in the evening with the Bhongir police, who traced his body and took four accused into custody on Sunday. Police also reportedly took seven others, including his father-in-law VRO Pallepati Venkatesh Mudiraj, into custody.

Thirty-three-year-old Ramakrishna was working with Turkapally police station. He married Bhargavi, daughter of VRO Pallepati Venkatesh Mudiraj in August, 2020. They settled down at Yadagirigutta and Bhargavi recently gave birth to a baby girl. Ramakrishna, meanwhile, lost his job and started working as real estate agent.

According to police, Venkatesh called his son-in-law to come with him for a land related transaction. “Venkatesh started talking to Ramakrishna three to four months ago. But he was only waiting for that one chance to strike at his son-in-law but did not find the right supari gang. As soon as he found Lathif, he did not delay it any further,” said one source.

“Venkatesh struck a deal with Lateef for Rs 10 lakh to kill Ramakrishna. He paid Rs 3 lakh in advance. The gang kidnapped him and took him to Siddipet, where he was brutally killed under Kukunoorpalli police station limits. The gang buried his body before fleeing from the scene,” the source added.

Bhargavi filed the police complaint as her husband did not return and was not answering her phone calls.
During the investigation, Lateef confessed that a ‘supari’ deal struck with the VRO. Police, meanwhile, reportedly moved the body to a government hospital in Siddipet for post-mortem examination.

Four accused in police custody

