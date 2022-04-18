STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana: Woman gangraped by son of a TRS councillor, friend

The twosome abducted the woman on Friday, when she was going to her relative's place, took her to an isolated location and raped her.

Published: 18th April 2022 09:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2022 09:12 PM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The son of a ward councillor, from Kodad town in Suryapet district, belonging to the TRS party and his friend have been arrested by the police for raping a 20-year-old woman.

The twosome abducted the woman on Friday, when she was going to her relative's place, took her to an isolated location and raped her several times, sources said.

The woman escaped from them and informed her kin. Subsequently, a police complaint was lodged. Following this, a case was registered against the accused under various sections of IPC. The victim has been sent for medical examination, said Narsimha Rao, Circle Inspector, Kodad town.

Later she was shifted to a hospital for treatment.

It was learnt that police have apprehended the accused the ward councillor Pasha’s son Mohd Ghouse Pasha and his friend Sairam Reddy. They are being quizzed.

The victim (20) is residing in Kodad along with her mother. On Friday, when she was going to her relative's place, the accused abducted her in an auto-rickshaw and took her to an isolated location, where they confined her. They drugged her and raped her. The victim gained consciousness on Sunday and informed her mother. Further investigation is on, said police.

