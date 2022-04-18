Telangana youth accused of stealing mobile phone, dies by suicide

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: A 26-year-old youth allegedly died by suicide under Yedapally police station in Nizamabad district after he was accused of stealing his friend’s mobile phone. According to the police, the victim, identified as Rachakonda Sailu, a native of Byrapur of Birkur mandal was found hanging from a tree under Armed Reserve Police (ARP) camp limits on Saturday evening.

On being informed by locals, police reached the spot and shifted the body to Government General Hospital (GGH), Nizamabad for post-mortem. The body was handed over to his relatives later.Sailu’s friend N Mahesh, 31, whose phone the former was accused of stealing, had died by suicide last week, the police said. Mahesh and his family members highly suspected that it was Sailu who stole the phone.

Upset over his phone being stolen, Mahesh consumed pesticide and he died on April 13 while undergoing treatment at GGH Nizamabad. Sailu, who was upset with the developments, came to his relative’s house under ARP camp limits. On Saturday, he left his relative’s house but was later found hanging from the tree, the police said. Sailu’s wife has told police that he was upset after he was accused of stealing the mobile phone and also with Mahesh’s suicide which may have led him to take such an extreme step.