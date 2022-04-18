Wildlife thriving in catchment areas of Pranahita river

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Of late, wildlife movement in the catchment areas of the Pranahita river has increased and spotting tigers, deer and a number of birds is becoming increasingly common. Much of this has to do with the fact that Pranahita is a perennial river that provides sufficient water and food for wild creatures. Pranahita is also one of the biggest tributaries of the River Godavari. The forest in the catchment areas is also home to endangered antelope, panthers, forest cats, sloth bears, Nilgais and a variety of bird species.

The forest has deciduous trees like teak, bamboo and other varieties of vegetation that is found in the type of climate prevalent in the region. According to experts, the population of tigers in this forest is increasing as they are easily migrating from the Tadoba Tiger Reserve and Tipeshwar Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra to the erstwhile Adilabad district through the Kawal Tiger corridor consisting of Kagaznagar forest division and Chennur forest division.

The Penganga, Wardha and Wainganga rivers merge to form the Pranahita river near Thummadi which in turn merges into the Godavari at Kaleshwaram. After the formation of Telangana, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao redesigned the project and shifted it to Kaleshwaram from Thummidihatti.