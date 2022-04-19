STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bandi yatra not worth the fuss: KTR

During his yatra, Sanjay had assured free education and health for all, if voted to power in the State, Rama Rao said.

Minister KT Rama Rao. (File Photo)

Telangana Minister K T Rama Rao. (File Photo)

HYDERABAD:  Telangana Rashtra Samiti working president KT Rama Rao said that the ruling party was least interested in obstructing the BJP State president Bandi Sanjay’s padayatra. Speaking to reporters here on Monday, Rama Rao demanded that Sanjay should spell out exactly why he had undertaken a padayatra. 

During his yatra, Sanjay had assured free education and health for all, if voted to power in the State, Rama Rao said. He insisted that Sanjay prevail upon the Central government to implement the same across the country. “Let the Centre enact a law to provide free education and health for all. Then all private educational institutions and private hospitals in the country can be shut down, Rama Rao said, tongue firmly in cheek. 

The IT Minister asked the BJP State president to shine light upon why the Karnataka government was not providing free education and health for all. The TRS would arrange a car for Bandi Sanjay to visit neighbouring districts like Yadgir, Raichur and other districts in Karnataka. That would assist Sanjay in comparing the development in Telangana to that of Karnataka, Rama Rao said.  In fact, Raichur’s BJP leaders wanted to merge their district with Telangana, Rama Rao recalled. 

Earlier, Rama Rao held a meeting with GHMC leaders on the party foundation day to be held on April 27 at HICC convention centre. The reception committee would be headed by Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy.

