STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Delay in supply of fertilisers affects crops: TS Agriculture Minister

State Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy on Monday denounced the Centre for delay in supplying fertilisers to farmers in the State.

Published: 19th April 2022 05:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2022 05:28 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy (Photo | EPS)

Telangana Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  State Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy on Monday denounced the Centre for the delay in supplying fertilisers to farmers in the State. He said the Centre was not supplying the fertilisers on time citing the Ukraine-Russia crisis. At a review meeting here, the Minister said that delay in supply of fertilisers was not good for the farmers during the Kharif season.

He said that the Centre allocated 24.45 lakh tonne of fertilisers, including 10.5 lakh tonnes of Urea, 9.4 lakh tonne of complex fertilisers and 2.3 lakh tonne of DAP to the State, and demanded that the Centre supplied the same without any further delay. At least five lakh tonne of Urea and other complex fertilisers must be made available to the farmers by May-end, he directed the officials during the meeting. He also advised farmers against indiscriminate use of the fertilisers. He told them to go for soil testing and use green manure extensively.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Singireddy Niranjan Reddy
India Matters
Arun Shourie’s latest book ‘The Commissioner For Lost Causes’ focuses on his innings as a journalist | Shekhar Yadav
Media is not here merely to report that today is Monday: Arun Shourie
Image used for representational purpose only.
Be cautious with using social media, says ex-ISRO director 
Union Minister Giriraj Singh (File Photo| PTI)
Will Ram Navami processions be taken out in Pakistan, asks Union minister Giriraj Singh
Karnataka govt collects 30% commission from mutts: Seer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp