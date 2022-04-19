Delay in supply of fertilisers affects crops: TS Agriculture Minister

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: State Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy on Monday denounced the Centre for the delay in supplying fertilisers to farmers in the State. He said the Centre was not supplying the fertilisers on time citing the Ukraine-Russia crisis. At a review meeting here, the Minister said that delay in supply of fertilisers was not good for the farmers during the Kharif season.

He said that the Centre allocated 24.45 lakh tonne of fertilisers, including 10.5 lakh tonnes of Urea, 9.4 lakh tonne of complex fertilisers and 2.3 lakh tonne of DAP to the State, and demanded that the Centre supplied the same without any further delay. At least five lakh tonne of Urea and other complex fertilisers must be made available to the farmers by May-end, he directed the officials during the meeting. He also advised farmers against indiscriminate use of the fertilisers. He told them to go for soil testing and use green manure extensively.