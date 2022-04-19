Expedite ex-gratia payment to kin of deceased ryots: TS HC

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Monday directed the State government to expedite the process of payment of ex-gratia of Rs 6 lakh each to families of deceased farmers in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district. The bench comprising Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili was hearing a PIL filed by Bannuru Kondal Reddy, a social activist from Siddipet, seeking directions to the State government to pay ex-gratia to all relatives of the deceased farmers, who committed suicide after crop failure.

The petitioner has been eliciting information pertaining to farmer’s suicide in various districts in Telangana under the RTI Act. Counsel for the petitioner Vasudha Nagraj informed the Court that except Jayashankar Bhupalapally district, the government has paid ex-gratia to the deceased farmers’ family members in all district. After hearing the petitioner counsel, HC directed the government to expedite the process of payment of ex-gratia and adjourned the hearing until end of summer vacation.