HC vacates stay on laying of road in Puppalaguda

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Monday vacated the stay orders on laying a road across Survey No. 301, 302 and 303, measuring 12 acres of Puppalaguda village, Rajendranagar mandal, Ranga Reddy district. A bench headed by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili heard the plea of Vinod Singh and 37 others challenging the notification issued by Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC), for laying of the proposed State Road, and seeking to set aside the same.

The counsel for the petitioners informed the court that the petitioners are pre-partition tenants and their property was being auctioned by the TSIIC. Against the auction, they have preferred a writ petition and the court has stayed the auction.

The petitioner’s grievance is that now the State Government, even though there is a stay granted by this court, is proceeding ahead of construction of the road over the property which is the subject matter of dispute. After hearing the petitioners High Court has granted an interim stay on the earlier occasion. Counsel for TSIIC informed the court that the evacuee properties belong to the government.