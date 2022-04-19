STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No meters on pump sets, TSERC chief clarifies

Telangana State Electricity Regulatory Commission chairman T Sriranga Rao on Monday clarified that the ERC never asked the Discoms to fix meters to agriculture pump sets.

By Express News Service

Speaking to reporters here, he refuted the allegations of BJP leader M Raghunandan Rao that the ERC asked the Discoms to fix meters to agriculture pump sets. The ERC chairman said that the Commission asked the Discoms to fix meters to transformers and not to pump sets of farmers. 

While approving the tariff order for the current year, the ERC gave some suggestions on the agriculture connections, the ERC chairman said. The ERC suggested the Discoms to fix smart meters to agriculture transformers and not to individual pump sets of the farmers. The allegations of Raghunandan Rao were baseless, he said and added that there were around five lakh agriculture transformers in the State.

