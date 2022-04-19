STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Protocol issue: TS Governor complains to Centre against AIS officers

The Governor, to a question, denied ever saying that she could dismiss the Telangana government if she so wished.

Published: 19th April 2022 05:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2022 05:37 AM   |  A+A-

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan

By VV Balakrishna
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Intent on taking to its logical end the issue of protocol violations during her recent visit to Bhadrachalam, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday submitted a report to the Centre against officials concerned. The Governor was assured that the government would take appropriate action against the All India Service (AIS) officers for breach of protocol during her visits in the State. In an informal interaction with media persons at Delhi, the Governor said that the Centre would do what it deems fit on the reports. She, however, refused to divulge the content. She was in the nation’s capital on a private visit.

The Governor, to a question, denied ever saying that she could dismiss the Telangana government if she so wished. She, however, said that there were one too many protocol violations by officials, particularly during her recent visit to Bhadracahalam to witness the coronation ceremony of Lord Rama, a ritual observed the following day of Srirama Navami.

She said that when she visited Bhadrachalam by train, only a few officials were present to receive her. It appeared that the officials were present because a minister had turned up on the first day but on the second day, the officials ignored her totally, the Governor said.

Referring to Opposition DMK in Puducherry which is the ruling party in Tamil Nadu deciding against attending functions at Raj Nivas and Raj Bhavan respectively, the Governor said that it was DMK’s policy decision but the situation in Telangana was different. The Governor said that she was submitting monthly reports on the goings-on in Telangana to the Centre and they include those on protocol violations.

She said that she was never away from official duties, except when her mother died. The Governor would have special powers to take decisions on issues pertaining to agency areas and that’s why she was interacting with tribals and do some service to them. She, however, refused to comment on whether she was in the race for the post of President or Vice-President. To another query, the Governor said that she had sent the memorandum submitted to her by the TPCC on the irregularities in purchase of paddy, to the agency concerned for taking action.

Respect Constitutionally Created Institutions

The Governor said that even though some people had trolled her on social media with morphed pictures, she never felt sad. She, however, said that it was necessary that the people respect constitutionally created institutions

