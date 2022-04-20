STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

45 students deny blocking seats in Kaloji University

Most pupils who hail from northern states are unaware of medical seats being booked 

Published: 20th April 2022 05:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2022 05:20 AM   |  A+A-

exam

Image used for representation

By Express News Service

HANUMAKONDA: Warangal police have started investigating the case of blocking Post Graduate (PG) medical seats at Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS). Nearly 45 seats were blocked in the names of students from northern States. When the university authorities reached out to the students in whose names the seats had been blocked, they said they had never sought admissions at the KNRUHS. 

The university’s Vice-Chancellor Dr B Karunakar Reddy had cautioned the students against blocking the seats without submitted all the necessary details. Surprisingly, he was told by the students that they had not blocked the seats. “I have secured a good rank in my own State, why should I block a seat at your University,” one of the students told the V-C. Most of the other students were also surprised to find that PG seats at the medical university had been blocked by using their details.

It was then that the V-C ordered the Registrar Dr D Praveen Kumar to lodge a complaint with the Commissioner of Police.When contacted, Warangal Police Commissioner Tarun Joshi stated that they have received a complaint from the university Registrar. Based on the information they provided, he said, special police teams have been constituted to look into the issue.Our teams are investigating to find out if any agency or brokers are involved, the Commissioner said, someone might have blocked the seats using fake credentials in order to sell the seats later. 

Our teams will meet the students whose credentials had been used, said the top police officer.Speaking to the media on Tuesday, KNRUHS Registrar Dr D Praveen Kumar said that the university has filed a case against the 45 students who were involved in the blockade of PG seats. As many as 12 out of the 45 students are from Telangana.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences KNRUHS B Karunakar Reddy
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File photo| AP)
Switch off bulldozers of hate, switch on power plants: Rahul Gandhi to government
Bombay High Court (File Photo)
Bombay HC justice Sadhana Jadhav recuses from hearing Elgar case, third judge to do so
Face Mask (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 cases surge in Delhi, masks made mandatory; Rs 500 penalty for violation
Election strategist Prashant Kishor (File Photo | Facebook)
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi forms panel to check on Prashant Kishor's strategy paper for 2024 polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp