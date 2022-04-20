45 students deny blocking seats in Kaloji University

By Express News Service

HANUMAKONDA: Warangal police have started investigating the case of blocking Post Graduate (PG) medical seats at Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS). Nearly 45 seats were blocked in the names of students from northern States. When the university authorities reached out to the students in whose names the seats had been blocked, they said they had never sought admissions at the KNRUHS.

The university’s Vice-Chancellor Dr B Karunakar Reddy had cautioned the students against blocking the seats without submitted all the necessary details. Surprisingly, he was told by the students that they had not blocked the seats. “I have secured a good rank in my own State, why should I block a seat at your University,” one of the students told the V-C. Most of the other students were also surprised to find that PG seats at the medical university had been blocked by using their details.

It was then that the V-C ordered the Registrar Dr D Praveen Kumar to lodge a complaint with the Commissioner of Police.When contacted, Warangal Police Commissioner Tarun Joshi stated that they have received a complaint from the university Registrar. Based on the information they provided, he said, special police teams have been constituted to look into the issue.Our teams are investigating to find out if any agency or brokers are involved, the Commissioner said, someone might have blocked the seats using fake credentials in order to sell the seats later.

Our teams will meet the students whose credentials had been used, said the top police officer.Speaking to the media on Tuesday, KNRUHS Registrar Dr D Praveen Kumar said that the university has filed a case against the 45 students who were involved in the blockade of PG seats. As many as 12 out of the 45 students are from Telangana.