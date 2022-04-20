STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Govt backs alternative crops in Kharif

A decision to this effect was taken at a review on agriculture conducted by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan on Tuesday. 

Telangana government is planning to encourage farmers to grow cotton in a major way, with a target of 70-75 lakh acres.

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With a glut in paddy production, the State government will continue to encourage farmers to go for alternative crops like cotton, chilli, red gram, sunflower and watermelon in the ensuing Kharif season too. 

With the efforts of the State government, Rabi paddy cultivation was reduced to 35 lakh acres from around 50 lakh acres. Accordingly, the officials have been asked to prepare a special action plan on profit-making crops.A decision to this effect was taken at a review on agriculture conducted by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan on Tuesday. 

Expressing displeasure over the regressive farm policies of the Union government which he said have become hurdles for the growth of agriculture in the country, the Chief Minister averred that the State government would strive hard for the development of the sector and for the welfare of the farmers.“The threat of soil quality degrading is very much there if paddy cultivation was taken up year after year,” the officials told the Chief Minister, citing reports of scientific studies. 

Post Covid-19 pandemic, the demand in China for cotton grown in Telangana has increased. Telangana cotton is also fetching a good price in the market. In view of this, Rao asked officials to encourage farmers to cultivate cotton.The demand for red chilli is also high as it is being sold at Rs 42,000 per quintal in the open market. The demand for red gr-am and sunflower is also good. These crops will be encouraged as viable alternatives to paddy. 

Paddy purchasing centres

So far, 6,983 procurement centres have been established in the state. The procurement of paddy started in 32 centres and to date, 1,200 tonnes have been procured. 

