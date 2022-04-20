TS to get world’s largest 3-wheeler EV making plant

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a major boost to the State, California-based Biliti Electric Inc (Biliti) has announced that it would be establishing the world’s largest electric three-wheeler factory, with a production capacity of 240,000 EVs per year, in Telangana. The new plant is estimated to bring an investment of US$ 150 million and generate over 3,000 jobs while aligning with the State’s policy to become a global hub for EV and energy storage manufacturing.

The facilities will be built in two phases over an area of 200 acres. Phase I will be developed over 13.5 acres with the capability to produce 18,000 vehicles per year and is expected to be operational by early 2023. The larger facility spread across 200 acres will be operational in 2024 and have the capability to produce 240,000 vehicles per year.

Biliti currently operates through an exclusive manufacturing partnership with Hyderabad- based Gayam Motor Works (GMW) for manufacturing its three-wheelers. Biliti’s Taskman TM is a popular last-mile delivery vehicle that is deployed in 15 countries across the globe including Japan, USA, UK, France, Portugal, Germany, Lebanon, Uganda, Kenya, Senegal, Nepal, Bangladesh, Dubai and India, and has covered over 20 million miles.

“When we launched the EV policy two years ago, it was with the mission to make Telangana a preferred destination for setting up electric vehicle manufacturing. We are now seeing that becoming true with companies like Biliti establishing the world’s largest three-wheeler factory here,” said Industries Minister KT Rama Rao.

“This is the largest investment in EV manufacturing announced in the State this year, coming shortly after another California-based company Fisker announced its second headquarters in Hyderabad. The story of Biliti is not just another opportunity because of the State’s encouraging policy but a realisation of the State’s vision for innovation and technology,” Rama Rao added.

“We are proud to manufacture our exciting EV lineup in Telangana. Our batteries and drivetrain are compact and modular in design, allowing them to have wider applications in auto, marine, warehousing, and backup power sectors enabling the build out of an EV ecosystem,” said Rahul Gayam, Biliti Electric’s CEO.

Investment worth $150m expected

