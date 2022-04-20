STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Work in tandem, ready Secretariat, officials told  

Published: 20th April 2022 05:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2022 05:32 AM   |  A+A-

​​A view of the under-construction Secretariat complex in Hyderabad on Saturday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday directed officials to take all necessary precautions in the construction of the new Secretariat while ensuring all departments work in tandem so that the complex is completed at the earliest. 

Rao visited the site of the Secretariat complex to review the progress of work there. He examined the construction pattern of the building floors and sought clarification from the engineers on a number of issues.

Rao inspected the designs of pillars, concrete walls, staircases, doors and windows and their quality. He sought details about lifts, their number and capacity. The Chief Minister inspected the construction of the wall made from red stone brought from Rajasthan and sought details of the stone supply

He suggested changes to the designs of the pillars. The security staff and service staff were directed to take appropriate action as required.

