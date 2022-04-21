STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP ‘dissidents’ air their grievances to Muralidhar

The district senior leaders expressed their angst that the party’s State president was not giving priority to them. 

BJP leader P Muralidhar Rao. (File | Martin Louis, EPS)

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: A brief stopover by BJP senior leader and former national general secretary P Muralidhar Rao at the residence of BJYM leader Pendyala Saikrishna Reddy, also known as Bittu in Karimnagar on Wednesday gave the party leaders disgruntled with the leadership of Bandi Sanjay Kumar a chance to air their grievances on Wednesday. 

Muralidhar Rao was on his way to Mancherial district when he decided to take a brief halt at Bittu’s residence for breakfast where district leaders had gathered.These district leaders included former district president Meesa Arjun Rao, former MLA Gujjula Ramakrishna Reddy, BJP Kisan Morcha former national president P Sugunakar Rao and others, who have all been seen as dissidents in the party and who had been differing with Sanjay. 

During the impromptu breakfast meeting, the discussion, which started with activities like sports events, turned to activities taken up by the party like protests demanding the development of Vemulawada and Kondagattu temples. The conversation then drifted to the party activities taken up by the district leaders. The district senior leaders expressed their angst that the party’s State president was not giving priority to them. 

“Instead of us, priority is being given to those who joined the BJP only recently, both at district and State level,” they reportedly lamented. The senior leaders made it clear that the only way the BJP would thrive and grow in the district is by taking everyone along. It is learnt that Muralidhar Rao tried to pacify them by telling them that “good days for the BJP are ahead”. He also asked them to strive for the growth of the party. However, the dissidents could not be convinced, if sources are to be believed. They, however, refused to speak to the media about the infighting and differences within the party. 

