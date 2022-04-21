STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
GO 111’s out, GO 69 in: 84 villages face concretisation

The GO 69, while lifting the restriction, stated the water quality of reservoirs must not be impacted.

Published: 21st April 2022

Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Nearly a fortnight after Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announced the repeal of GO 111, the MAUD Department issued GO 69, lifting the various restrictions imposed under para 3 of GO 111. This makes the 10-km radius comprising 84 villages, around Osmansagar and Himayatsagar open to all kinds of concretisation works. The GO also announced the formation of a committee headed by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, which has been given nine terms of reference to frame detailed guidelines and submit a report at the earliest.

The GO 69, while lifting the restriction, stated the water quality of reservoirs must not be impacted. “The government has decided that the restrictions imposed under para 3 of GO Ms 111 are removed, subject to the condition that the water quality of these two reservoirs shall not be impacted in any manner whatsoever and all efforts will be initiated by the government to improve the water quality of these two reservoirs,” reads the GO.

It lists its main focal points to be around the installation of decentralised STPs at various locations, the construction of diversion channels for carrying the treated water without letting it into these two reservoirs, maintenance of groundwater quality and so on. 

The GO 69 further mentions that when the GO 111 was issued, the two reservoirs accounted for 27.59 per cent of the installed capacity of drinking water. However, now even as Hyderabad’s water needs have increased, the withdrawal from the reservoirs is only 1.25 per cent and they do not serve as a drinking water source for Hyderabad.

The GO 69, however, mentions nothing about the flood control aspect of the reservoirs and how the GO 111 ensured no concretisation to come up and compromise the dam’s safety. This was one of the key reasons why the reservoirs were constructed in the first place in the aftermath of the 1900s floods.

Meanwhile, the terms of reference given to the committee, which will include Special Chief Secretary MAUD, Finance, I& CAD, MD HMWSSB, Member Secretary TSPC, Director Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, will also see how building layout and permits can be given in GO 111 area and how trunk infrastructure like roads, drains STPs can be built.

GO 111 restrictions lifted in 84 villages

Aziznagar, Yenkatpally, Mumtazguda, Sajjanpalli, Surangal, Naebnagar , Bangallaguda, Nagireddiguda, Bakaramjagir, Andapur, Dargatdrula , Venkatpuram, Malkaram, Kolbawatidoddi, Sultanpalli, Yacharam, Rayangudda, Chowdariguda, Markhudda, Amapelli, Harrigudda, Kotwalguda,  Shamshabad, Kishanguda, Ottapalli, Tondapalli, Devatabowli, Talkatta, Etbarpalli, Makanpally, Yenkamadi, Ramangipur, Kevatriguda,  Mangipur, Jukal, Gandigudda, Peddashapur, Madanpally, Palmakula, Gangiraiguda,  Cherlaguda, Hameedullanagar, Osettiguda, Gowlapallykand,  Rashidguda,  Syedguda, Gollapallekalan, Bahadurguda, Golkondakhur, Shakerpur, Sangiguda, Golkondakalan, Sollipet, Maddur, Gudur, Himayat Nagar, Chikkoor, Chanda Nagar, Medipally, Chinna Mangalaram, Mothukupally, Reddypally,  Pedda Mangalaram, Khanpur, Gunugurthy, Vatti Nagulapally, Janwada,  Dhatampally, Maharajpet, Gopularam, Poddutur, Chinna Shapur, Tol Matta, Yenkapally, Yerlapally, Kanmeta, Gollapally, Raviapally, Mudimyal, Mumera,  Malakpur, Tankutur, and Bulkapur.

