Mayor Sudha Rani fined Rs 2 lakh over flexis put up to welcome KTR 

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: The Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) has imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh on Mayor Gundu Sudha Rani for putting up banners and flexis without its permission. Ahead of IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao’s visit to Warangal on Wednesday, the TRS workers had put up banners and flexis bearing photographs of the Minister, Mayor and other leaders. The banners and flexis were erected in Hanamkonda, Warangal and Kazipet.

Following this, the GWMC officials served Mayor with a notice asking her to pay a fine of Rs 2 lakh.The civic body also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on TRS leader G Keshav Rao.“KTR has expressed his displeasure over erecting flex banners but the entire Warangal is mushroomed with them in view of his visit. Why are the municipal authorities turning a blind eye to this? Request concerned authorities to take stringent action,” a netizen identified as Santhosh Manduva had tweeted.