STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

MoS for probe into BJP activist’s death  

The Minister said that the Union government is preparing a comprehensive action plan for the coming 25 years.

Published: 21st April 2022 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2022 05:30 AM   |  A+A-

Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Minister of State IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Wednesday visited the residence of BJP activist Sai Ganesh in Khammam and consoled his grandmother Samineni Savitramma.

He expressed wonder over the police not registering a case on the complaint of Sai Ganesh till now. “Harassing leaders and activists of other parties by the TRS government is not acceptable. I will try to get a high-level probe conducted into Sai Ganesh’s suicide. Justice must be done to his family. It’s shocking that a young man has died to harassment by the ruling party leaders,” Chandrasekhar said.

He said he was in Telangana to review development activities and not politics but the filing of cases against BJP activists was not correct. He assured support to the family of Sai Ganesh. Earlier, the MoS visited Kothagudem where he asked officials to send proposals for setting up a modern industrial training centre in the town. 

He said that the Centre is giving priority to providing employment and jobs to youths from rural areas.The Minister said that the Union government is preparing a comprehensive action plan for the coming 25 years. “It’s a matter of pride that 1.8 billion Covid-19 vaccines were administered in India,” Chandrasekhar said. 

He said funds would be sanctioned for setting up a trauma care centre in Kothagudem. He also said that the Union government has selected 112 districts as aspirational districts across the country where the health sector, education and employment would be made a priority.  District collector D Anudeep urged the MoS to upgrade the Cherla ‘Mata Sishu Arogya Kendram’.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajeev Chandrasekhar Sai Ganesh
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File photo| AP)
Switch off bulldozers of hate, switch on power plants: Rahul Gandhi to government
Bombay High Court (File Photo)
Bombay HC justice Sadhana Jadhav recuses from hearing Elgar case, third judge to do so
Face Mask (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 cases surge in Delhi, masks made mandatory; Rs 500 penalty for violation
Election strategist Prashant Kishor (File Photo | Facebook)
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi forms panel to check on Prashant Kishor's strategy paper for 2024 polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp