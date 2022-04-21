MoS for probe into BJP activist’s death  

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Wednesday visited the residence of BJP activist Sai Ganesh in Khammam and consoled his grandmother Samineni Savitramma.

He expressed wonder over the police not registering a case on the complaint of Sai Ganesh till now. “Harassing leaders and activists of other parties by the TRS government is not acceptable. I will try to get a high-level probe conducted into Sai Ganesh’s suicide. Justice must be done to his family. It’s shocking that a young man has died to harassment by the ruling party leaders,” Chandrasekhar said.

He said he was in Telangana to review development activities and not politics but the filing of cases against BJP activists was not correct. He assured support to the family of Sai Ganesh. Earlier, the MoS visited Kothagudem where he asked officials to send proposals for setting up a modern industrial training centre in the town.

He said that the Centre is giving priority to providing employment and jobs to youths from rural areas.The Minister said that the Union government is preparing a comprehensive action plan for the coming 25 years. “It’s a matter of pride that 1.8 billion Covid-19 vaccines were administered in India,” Chandrasekhar said.

He said funds would be sanctioned for setting up a trauma care centre in Kothagudem. He also said that the Union government has selected 112 districts as aspirational districts across the country where the health sector, education and employment would be made a priority. District collector D Anudeep urged the MoS to upgrade the Cherla ‘Mata Sishu Arogya Kendram’.