Rule changes deprive NEET PG top rankers of seats

HYDERABAD: A confluence of changes in rules by MCI, Supreme Court rulings and ignorance of rules by Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Science (KNRUHS) has left around 50 NEET PG candidates from Telangana with no seats. These students had cleared their NEET PG and were confident of getting general merit seats in 2021. However, by the time counselling began, multiple changes in the rules left them without a seat.

The students, on condition of anonymity, explained how they had first got through the State’s second round of counselling and reserved their seats.“At that point the rules allowed us to exit the State counselling and apply for the All India mop-up round of counselling. So while I got a seat in Malla Reddy Medical College via State counselling, on the advice of KNRUHS itself, I let go of the seat, took originals and sat for All India mop-up counselling and got into KIMS Kondapur for DNB. In fact, I and others even joined duty, but the Supreme Court reversed the same and asked the mop-up all-India counselling to be called off,” said a student.

While their All India seats were rolled back, they could not join back for State’s mop-up counselling as well. “Going against MCI rules, the State conducted the mop-up before the revised All India mop-up could be held. This meant that we were ineligible to get seats this way as well. This was the mistake from KNRUHS’s end because the Supreme Court had asked all States to reconduct second round counselling but the university has not done that,” added a 2015 batch student.

When these students intended to rejoin All India Mop -Up, they were deemed ineligible because KNRUHS had put them on the “joined list” of KNRUHS which failed to remove these names from this particular list.

“The worst part is that the application deadline for the 2022 NEET PG exams has ended and we have to miss another year. I am from the 2013 batch and spent two years studying and will lose another year owing to this issue,” added another student.The Healthcare Reforms Doctors Association (HRDA) has now written to the KNRUHS Registrar about the issue and demanded that the allocated seats be set aside in round 2 of state counselling for these students.

