STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Two years after onset of COVID pandemic, Telangana has seropositivity rate of 92.9%: Study

The study found the highest sero positivity in Hyderabad at 97%, informed Dr GS Rao, Director of Health. The lowest sero positivity was in Kothugudem district at 89.2%.

Published: 21st April 2022 04:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2022 04:38 PM   |  A+A-

COVID testing

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana currently has a seropositivity rate against Covid-19 of 92.9%, found the serosurveillance study conducted by ICMR-NIN. The study was conducted across all 33 districts in the state between January 4 and February 4 and the results were submitted three days ago to the state government.

The study found the highest sero positivity in Hyderabad at 97%, informed Dr GS Rao, Director of Health. The lowest sero positivity was in Kothugudem district at 89.2%.

The survey had also specifically analysed immunity levels in healthcare workers and found it to be at 93.1% in the state. The highest was found in the district of Hyderabad at 100% and lowest in Wanaparthy at 83.2%.

The study has further found some interesting insights informed Dr Rao. "Antibodies were found in 99% samples who had previously been infected by Covid-19. In individuals who took one dose of vaccine, it was at 91% and in individuals who took two doses it was at 96%. In unvaccinated people, the sero prevalence was 77% only indicating the importance of vaccines," said Rao.

He further cautioned the people ahead of the marriage season. "There is no restriction whatsoever so all can conduct these functions as they like. However, all must compulsorily take vaccines or boosters as applicable and then participate. When in large gatherings all must wear masks," said Rao.

The state health director also ruled out a fourth wave in the state but said the situation could see a slight change with a slightly higher case rate in 6-8 weeks from now.

"Due to Telangana's hybrid immunity confirmed by the NIN survey, we can confidently say there will be no fourth wave but some vulnerable populations who are not immunised are likely to get the infection so they must take vaccines at the earliest," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID-19 Seropositivity
India Matters
Naveen Jindal. (File photo)
India has turned into police state: Congress on ED raids on Naveen Jinda
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
SC rejects bail plea of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn (Photo | PTI)
Ajay Devgn defends association with tobacco brand, calls it 'personal choice'
Security forces in Kashmir valley (Representational Image | AP)
Jawan killed, 4 hurt in Jammu encounter; death toll in Baramula rises to 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp