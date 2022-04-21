Two years after onset of COVID pandemic, Telangana has seropositivity rate of 92.9%: Study

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana currently has a seropositivity rate against Covid-19 of 92.9%, found the serosurveillance study conducted by ICMR-NIN. The study was conducted across all 33 districts in the state between January 4 and February 4 and the results were submitted three days ago to the state government.

The study found the highest sero positivity in Hyderabad at 97%, informed Dr GS Rao, Director of Health. The lowest sero positivity was in Kothugudem district at 89.2%.

The survey had also specifically analysed immunity levels in healthcare workers and found it to be at 93.1% in the state. The highest was found in the district of Hyderabad at 100% and lowest in Wanaparthy at 83.2%.

The study has further found some interesting insights informed Dr Rao. "Antibodies were found in 99% samples who had previously been infected by Covid-19. In individuals who took one dose of vaccine, it was at 91% and in individuals who took two doses it was at 96%. In unvaccinated people, the sero prevalence was 77% only indicating the importance of vaccines," said Rao.

He further cautioned the people ahead of the marriage season. "There is no restriction whatsoever so all can conduct these functions as they like. However, all must compulsorily take vaccines or boosters as applicable and then participate. When in large gatherings all must wear masks," said Rao.

The state health director also ruled out a fourth wave in the state but said the situation could see a slight change with a slightly higher case rate in 6-8 weeks from now.

"Due to Telangana's hybrid immunity confirmed by the NIN survey, we can confidently say there will be no fourth wave but some vulnerable populations who are not immunised are likely to get the infection so they must take vaccines at the earliest," he said.