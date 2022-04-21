STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Works to hit traffic on Rasoolpura, Minister Road

The police have urged people to take alternative routes to reach their destination and cooperate with the traffic police.

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| B P Deepu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In view of the ongoing bridge works at the Picket Nala near Karachi Bakery in Rasoolpura, Begumpet, and at Minister Road in Secunderabad, the Hyderabad City Police have imposed traffic restrictions for 45 days — from April 24 to June 4. The police have urged people to take alternative routes to reach their destination and cooperate with the traffic police.

People travelling from CTO Junction, Secunderabad, towards the Rasoolpura Junction should take a left turn at the Hanuman Temple bylane (near Yatri Nivas) towards PG Road and then towards Ramgopalpet police station and proceed to Rasoolpura ‘T’ Junction.

Commuters coming from KIMS towards Rasoolpura T Junction won’t be allowed to take the right turn opposite the New Ramgopalpet police station towards Sindhi Colony and PG Road.People travelling from Begumpet Flyover will not be allowed to take the right turn at the Rasoolpura T Junction towards KIMS Hospital and will be allowed to proceed to the CTO Junction, Secunderabad. 

The stretch between Hanuman Temple to Food World, Ramgopalpet PS and Rasoolpura T Junction has been notified as ‘one way’. Goods and transport vehicles coming from Secunderabad towards Somajiguda, including private and school or college buses are not permitted and they should take alternative routes. Citizens and ambulances intending to go to KIMS would also be diverted. Commuters from the Punjagutta side should take a U-turn under the CTO Flyover, and proceed towards Hanuman Temple Lane, Ramgopalpet PS and then towards KIMS Hospital.

