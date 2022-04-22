22 lakh Photo Similar Entries found in TS electoral rolls

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: There is a whopping 22.04 lakh Photo Similar Entries (PSEs) in the electoral rolls across 119 Assembly Constituencies in Telangana state.PSEs are multiple cards with the picture of the same voter. A voter in possession of such multiple cards could vote as many times as the number of cards he possesses.

The ECI is running the entire voters list through Electoral Rolls Services Net (ERONet) to detect duplicate or bogus voters by analysing similar entries, photos and names. The software will eliminate multiple entries of voters’ names in different constituencies. BLOs would then verify the residence details of the respective voters and remove the other entries from the electoral list.

Hyderabad district tops the list with 5,41,535 such PSEs followed by Medchal-Malkajgiri (3,38,665) and Rangareddy (3,33,991). Among the Assembly Constituencies, Quthbullapur tops the list with 91,996 PSEs, Serilingamaplly (91,112) and LB Nagar (76,272) and the posh Jubilee Hills constituency has 55,684 PSEs.

Gawel assembly constituency represented by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has 13,013 PSEs while Sircilla represented by Minister, KT Rama Rao has 10,965 PSEs. On the instruction of the Election Commission of India, the State Chief Electoral Officer has taken up the identification of PSEs in all the 32 districts except Hyderabad district.

Fieldwork/survey of house to house verification has started in all the 32 districts, polling station wise through Booth Level Officers concerned as per the SOPs prescribed by the ECI/CEO.PSEs available in the electoral rolls have been identified and the details have been downloaded for the field verification. The CEO has instructed all the BLOs to follow the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the ECI for identification of PSEs without any deviation and the exercise should be completed by May month-end, CEO officials told Express.

PSEs identified district wise

Hyderabad (5,41,535), Medchal-Malkajgiri (3,38,665), Ranga-reddy (3,33,991), Kumaram Bheem Asifabad (16,585), Mancherial (36,603), Adilabad (23,521), Nirmal (44,008), Nizamabad (79,313), Kamareddy (32,898), Jagitial (27,210), Peddapalli (38,620), Karimnagar (69,078), Rajanna-Sircilla (18,958), Sangareddy (73,831), Medak (13,280), Siddipet (40,088), Vikarabad (66,298), Mahabu-bnagar (32,855), Nagarkurnool (35,419), Wanaparthy (15,228), Jogulamba-Gadwal (22,538), Nalgonda (46,106), Suryapet (27,121), Yadadri-Bhongiri (7,169), Jangoan (20,355), Mahabu-babad (18,672), Warangal (29,105), Hanamkonda (27,483), Jayashankar Bhupalpalle (13,883), Bhadradri (37,619), Khammam (45,034), Mulugu (9,488) and Narayanpet (22,106).

Segments in GHMC

Quthbullapur (91,996), Serilingamaplly (91,112), LB Nagar (76,272), Uppal (71,099), Medchal (67,969), Maheshwa-ram (65,829), Jubilee Hills (55,684), Yakut-pura (50,950), Raj-endranagar (50,910), Karwan (48,069) and Nampally (46,780)