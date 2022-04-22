STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

22 lakh Photo Similar Entries found in TS electoral rolls

A voter in possession of such multiple cards could vote as many times as the number of cards he possesses.

Published: 22nd April 2022 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2022 05:55 AM   |  A+A-

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: There is a whopping 22.04 lakh Photo Similar Entries (PSEs) in the electoral rolls across 119 Assembly Constituencies in Telangana state.PSEs are multiple cards with the picture of the same voter. A voter in possession of such multiple cards could vote as many times as the number of cards he possesses.

The ECI is running the entire voters list through Electoral Rolls Services Net (ERONet) to detect duplicate or bogus voters by analysing similar entries, photos and names. The software will eliminate multiple entries of voters’ names in different constituencies. BLOs would then verify the residence details of the respective voters and remove the other entries from the electoral list. 

Hyderabad district tops the list with 5,41,535 such PSEs followed by Medchal-Malkajgiri (3,38,665) and  Rangareddy (3,33,991). Among the Assembly Constituencies, Quthbullapur tops the list with 91,996 PSEs, Serilingamaplly (91,112) and LB Nagar (76,272) and the posh Jubilee Hills constituency has 55,684 PSEs.

Gawel assembly constituency represented by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has 13,013 PSEs while Sircilla represented by Minister, KT Rama Rao has 10,965 PSEs. On the instruction of the Election Commission of India, the State Chief Electoral Officer has taken up the identification of PSEs in all the 32 districts except Hyderabad district. 

Fieldwork/survey of house to house verification has started in all the 32 districts, polling station wise through Booth Level Officers concerned as per the SOPs prescribed by the ECI/CEO.PSEs available in the electoral rolls have been identified and the details have been downloaded for the field verification. The CEO has instructed all the BLOs to follow the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the ECI for identification of PSEs without any deviation and the exercise should be completed by May month-end, CEO officials told Express.

PSEs identified district wise 

Hyderabad (5,41,535),  Medchal-Malkajgiri (3,38,665), Ranga-reddy (3,33,991), Kumaram Bheem Asifabad (16,585), Mancherial (36,603), Adilabad (23,521), Nirmal (44,008), Nizamabad (79,313), Kamareddy (32,898), Jagitial (27,210), Peddapalli (38,620), Karimnagar (69,078), Rajanna-Sircilla (18,958), Sangareddy (73,831), Medak (13,280), Siddipet (40,088), Vikarabad (66,298), Mahabu-bnagar (32,855), Nagarkurnool (35,419), Wanaparthy (15,228), Jogulamba-Gadwal (22,538), Nalgonda (46,106), Suryapet (27,121), Yadadri-Bhongiri (7,169), Jangoan (20,355), Mahabu-babad (18,672), Warangal (29,105), Hanamkonda (27,483), Jayashankar Bhupalpalle (13,883), Bhadradri  (37,619), Khammam (45,034), Mulugu (9,488) and Narayanpet (22,106).

Segments in GHMC 

Quthbullapur (91,996), Serilingamaplly (91,112),  LB Nagar (76,272), Uppal (71,099), Medchal (67,969), Maheshwa-ram (65,829), Jubilee Hills (55,684), Yakut-pura (50,950), Raj-endranagar (50,910), Karwan (48,069) and Nampally (46,780)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Photo Similar Entries electoral rolls Electoral Rolls Services Net ECI
India Matters
Naveen Jindal. (File photo)
India has turned into police state: Congress on ED raids on Naveen Jinda
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
SC rejects bail plea of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn (Photo | PTI)
Ajay Devgn defends association with tobacco brand, calls it 'personal choice'
Security forces in Kashmir valley (Representational Image | AP)
Jawan killed, 4 hurt in Jammu encounter; death toll in Baramula rises to 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp