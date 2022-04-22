Jagan to lead 17-member team to Davos meet

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will attend the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) annual event to be held in Davos from May 22 to 26.WEF President Borge Brende invited the Chief Minister through the then Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy.

While extending the invitation, Brende appreciated the Andhra Pradesh government’s efforts in controlling the spread of Covid-19. He also lauded AP’s industrial policy.Sources said Jagan will lead a 17-member delegation, including officials from the CMO, industries and other departments, to the Alpine resort town in Switzerland.

The Chief Minister will highlight the investment opportunities in Andhra Pradesh and the revolutionary changes his government has ushered in to deliver services at the people’s doorstep by establishing village and ward secretariats.

The WEF meet, initially slated for January 17 to 22 this year, was postponed due to Covid. This will be the first global in-person leadership event to be held ever since the pandemic outbreak.The WEF annual meeting will have as its theme, “Working Together, Restoring Trust.”