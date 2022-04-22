Why is Modi silent on EV subsidy scam, asks Congress

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Questioning the Union government’s silence on the alleged ‘EV subsidy scam’, the Congress on Thursday accused EV manufacturer Benling India of irregularities and fraud. Benling is accused of siphoning off subsidies through the Make in India & FAME scheme and sending these ill-gotten proceeds to China. AICC spokesperson Dasoju Sravan said that a massive loot was being carried out by Benling India Energy and Technology Pvt Ltd, whose majority (96.3%) stake is held by a Hong Kong-based company.

Alleging that the company had made fraudulent transactions, Sravan said that while Benling did not even invest more than Rs 22 lakh, it has pocketed subsidies to the tune of Rs 75 crore under FAME-II scheme. “What’s even more suspicious is that Benling India is transferring the money siphoned off through the Make in India subsidy to a Chinese company Dongguan City Dayu Motorcycle Co Ltd under related party transactions. About Rs 20 crore has been diverted to the Chin-ese company,” Sravan alleged.