STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Why is Modi silent on EV subsidy scam, asks Congress

AICC spokesperson Dasoju Sravan said that a massive loot was being carried out by Benling India Energy and Technology Pvt Ltd, whose majority (96.3%) stake is held by a Hong Kong-based company. 

Published: 22nd April 2022 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2022 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

Electric vehicle, Electric car, EV, EV charging station

Image used for representation.(Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Questioning the Union government’s silence on the alleged ‘EV subsidy scam’, the Congress on Thursday accused EV manufacturer Benling India of irregularities and fraud. Benling is accused of siphoning off subsidies through the Make in India & FAME scheme and sending these ill-gotten proceeds to China. AICC spokesperson Dasoju Sravan said that a massive loot was being carried out by Benling India Energy and Technology Pvt Ltd, whose majority (96.3%) stake is held by a Hong Kong-based company. 

Alleging that the company had made fraudulent transactions, Sravan said that while Benling did not even invest more than Rs 22 lakh, it has pocketed subsidies to the tune of Rs 75 crore under FAME-II scheme. “What’s even more suspicious is that Benling India is transferring the money siphoned off through the Make in India subsidy to a Chinese company Dongguan City Dayu Motorcycle Co Ltd under related party transactions. About Rs 20 crore has been diverted to the Chin-ese company,” Sravan alleged. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
EV Benling India EV Subsidy Scam
India Matters
Naveen Jindal. (File photo)
India has turned into police state: Congress on ED raids on Naveen Jinda
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
SC rejects bail plea of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn (Photo | PTI)
Ajay Devgn defends association with tobacco brand, calls it 'personal choice'
Security forces in Kashmir valley (Representational Image | AP)
Jawan killed, 4 hurt in Jammu encounter; death toll in Baramula rises to 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp