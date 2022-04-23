STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Case filed against private medical colleges

The case was registered on the direction of Warangal Commissioner of Police Dr Tarun Joshi.

Police

For representational purposes (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

HANAMKONDA: Matwada police have registered a case against a few private medical colleges for blocking of Post Graduate (PG) medical seats. The case was registered on the direction of Warangal Commissioner of Police Dr Tarun Joshi.  Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) Registrar Dr D Praveen Kumar had lodged a complaint with Commissioner, stating that some of the top rankers from the Bihar, Uttar Pradesh (UP) and Maharashtra States have blocked some seats in private medical colleges. 

Speaking to Express, Warangal ACP K Giri Kumar said that all the evidence submitted by the KNRUHS is not enough to investigate the case. Though, we are trying to contact police in other States to further investigate the case. The special teams tasked with investigating the case may be sent to several private medical colleges and residents of the students in whose names the seats were blocked. Police have started investigating the role of some private medical college managements and some top-ranked students in the case. Based on the complaint, Mattewada police have registered a case under sections 417 and 420 IPC, said Kumar.

Probe teams may visit students’ residences

The special teams tasked with investigating the case may be sent to several private medical colleges and residents of the students in whose names the seats were blocked

