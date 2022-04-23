Heady with power, some TRS men are a law unto themselves

MVK Sastry and B Satyanarayana reddy By

Express News Service

KAMAREDDY/KHAMMAM: The conflagration, ignited by the self-immolation of Ramayampet real estate businessman G Santosh and his mother Padma in Kamareddy and the suicide of a BJP leader Sai Ganesh in Khammam who consumed poison, may have died down, but embers in the form of political fallout, continue to smoulder. The two incidents which took place on April 16 have dealt a blow to the image of the ruling TRS as in both the cases, the ruling party leaders figure as accused.

The TRS has already suffered a major dent in its image in Khammam when TRS leader Vanama Raghavender was accused of abetting the suicide of a man Naga Ramakrishna and his wife along with their two daughters on January 3 in their house in Palavoncha in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district. The police arrested him on January 8 after a hue and cry over his role in the tragic end of Ramakrishna and his family. In Khammam, Transport Minister P Ajay Kumar is now in the eye of a storm with the Opposition parties accusing him of being responsible for the suicide of BJP leader Sai Ganesh. In fact, there are allegations that the Minister did not spare even his partymen who did not toe his line and had cases registered against them on one pretext or the other.

In Khammam, it is said that Ajay Kumar’s writ runs large without any challenge. His supporters are alleged to have been threatening the officials and arm-twisting people if they question them on their style of functioning. Congress leader and former corporator Vaddeboina Narasimha Rao said that the instances of attack and harassment began after Ajay Kumar became a Minister. That police are afraid of the Minister has been evidenced when they refused to furnish a copy of the FIR on Sai Ganesh’ death to the media. Khammam ACP B Anjaneyulu told the media: ‘’We are too busy to attend to your requests.”

In the northern Telangana district of Medak, there is criticism in several quarters that the death of real estate businessman in Kamareddy is only the tip of an iceberg of the anarchy let loose by the accused in the case - Municipal chairman Palle Jitender Goud and Agriculture Market Committee chairman Saraf Yadagiri with the help of the police. There are allegations that both the leaders used to settle disputes and that the municipal chairman had encroached two acres of land in Ramayampet.

When it came to real estate businessman Santosh, they had driven him to the edge, forcing him to end his life by insisting on repayment of Rs 25 lakh, a loan which his partner B Srinivas had raised. They had also sought a 50 per cent share in profits from his business. Driven to the wall, Santosh had posted content against them on social media which angered them. They harassed him so much that Santosh decided death is the only solution. There are also allegations of irregularities in the construction of the Ayyappa temple at Ramayampet.

Sanjay leads torch rally to honour Sai Ganesh

BJP state president Bandi Sanjay, along with his party workers held a ‘cell phone torch’ rally at the Priyadarshini Jurala Project in Jogulamba Gadwal district on Friday night. Sanjay, who is on his padayatra, offered tributes to BJP worker Sai Ganesh who died by suicide allegedly due to harassment by Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, local TRS leaders and police in Khammam. Earlier during the day, Sanjay had demanded a CBI probe into Ganesh’s death. This was after the High Court sent notices to the Minister and a local TRS leader.