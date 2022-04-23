Insecurity among KCR family fuelling TRS atrocities, says Kishan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Friday wondered about the need by TRS Ministers and the police to exert so much pressure on Sai Ganesh, an ordinary yet dedicated BJP worker in Khammam, that he was driven to suicide.

Addressing the media after meeting the family members of Sai Ganesh in Khammam, Kishan Reddy has said that the BJP worker was sent to jail twice, with the police department implicating him in several false cases acting at the behest of TRS leaders.

“Sai Ganesh was not a competitor to the local MLA or someone higher. He had lost both his parents and was living with his grandmother, making a living by driving a car. Whenever someone from the Chief Minister’s family came to Khammam, Ganesh used to be arrested,” the Union Minister alleged.

He said that similar atrocities were perpetrated in Kothagudem by the local TRS MLA’s son Vanama Raghavender, who drove an entire family to suicide. Kishan also mention the recent incident in Kamareddy, where a woman and her son from Ramayampet died by suicide allegedly due to harassment from local TRS leaders and the police.

“Land mafia, sand mafia, real estate mafia, drugs mafia and now rice mafia have become common trends in Telangana,” Kishan said. “Is the Nizam’s rule prevailing since people are not allowed to question or hold dharnas against the ruling party? If TRS holds a meeting in Adilabad, someone from Hyderabad will be arrested. It is the same situation everywhere. But when the family members of the Chief Minister held dharna in New Delhi, we didn’t create any obstacles despite BJP being in power at the Centre,” the Union Minister said.

Claiming that a feeling of insecurity that people have lost confidence in the ruling party has set in within the Chief Minister’s family, Kishan said that the TRS leadership was making Ministers, MLAs, ZPTCs and other leaders hurl expletives at BJP leaders in the State and provoking TRS workers to resort to physical attacks on BJP workers.

‘Access health profile using Ayushman Bharat cards’

Kishan also announced that the Centre has decided to issue Ayushman Bharat Health Cards to it’s citizens, and that health profile of the card holders would be prepared in the near future.Addressing media during the inauguration of Health Mela at the Keshav Memorial High Schoo, he urged health officials to issue the health cards to all the beneficiaries.

He said that in the future the medical history of the card holders would be recorded digitally in their health profile, and that a unique ID would be given to the beneficiaries, so that they can access their health profile on their cell phones.

Kishan dares KTR to a debate on funds

Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy on Friday challenged IT Minister KT Rama Rao for a debate on the funds allotted by the Centre for development of gram panchayats, municipalities as well as its contribution in Rs 1 per kg rice scheme. Addressing the media in Suryapet on Friday, Kishan contested the claim made by Rama Rao during a meeting in Hanamkonda earlier this week that the Centre had not given anything to Telangana, except Rs 1,68,000 crore as part of State’s tax devolution.